BRIEF-Moody's liquidity-stress index falls in June, edging closer to historical low

July 21 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Says liquidity-stress index falls again in June, edging closer to historical low

* Says speculative-grade liquidity continues to be supported by solid fundamentals, including economic growth and favorable financing conditions

* Says U.S. speculative-grade companies continue to capitalize on ready access to the credit markets amid investors' ongoing search for yield

* Says oil and gas liquidity-stress index dropped to 7.7 percent in June, falling below its 8.1 percent long-term average for first time since January 2015

* Says declining LSI underscores trend towards lower U.S. speculative-grade default rate, which Moody's sees slipping to 2.8 percent by June 2018 from around 3.8 percent today Source text: bit.ly/2tx081r