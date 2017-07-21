FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Moody's liquidity-stress index falls in June, edging closer to historical low
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Business
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
Breakingviews
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's liquidity-stress index falls in June, edging closer to historical low

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Says liquidity-stress index falls again in June, edging closer to historical low

* Says speculative-grade liquidity continues to be supported by solid fundamentals, including economic growth and favorable financing conditions

* Says U.S. speculative-grade companies continue to capitalize on ready access to the credit markets amid investors' ongoing search for yield

* Says oil and gas liquidity-stress index dropped to 7.7 percent in June, falling below its 8.1 percent long-term average for first time since January 2015

* Says declining LSI underscores trend towards lower U.S. speculative-grade default rate, which Moody's sees slipping to 2.8 percent by June 2018 from around 3.8 percent today Source text: bit.ly/2tx081r

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.