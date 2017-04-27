FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 12:31 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability despite recent rise, but us less exposed than other regions

* Moody's - expect the investment income of the global life insurance industry to decline by USD20-40 billion in 2017

* Moody's - global non-life insurers' investment income will also likely decline in 2017, with moody's estimating a drop of around USD5-15 billion

* Moody's - global prolonged low rates scenario is now less likely but it nevertheless remains a key risk for life insurers

* Moody's on global non-life insurers' - considers China to be at higher risk; moving China from the "low risk" category to the "moderate risk" category

* Moody's on global non-life insurers' - Taiwan is one of the most exposed markets, as is germany and norway

