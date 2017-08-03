FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Norway's banking system ahead of EU resolution rules implementation
August 3, 2017 / 9:53 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Norway's banking system ahead of EU resolution rules implementation

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Moody's maintains negative outlook on Norway's banking system ahead of implementation of eu resolution rules

* Moody's on Norway's banking system- expects Norwegian banks' fundamental credit profiles to remain broadly resilient and stable

* Moody's on Norway's banking system - expects household finances to remain strong, while strict new mortgage lending rules will curb rising house prices

* Moody's on Norway's banking system- expects Norwegian banks' problem loan ratios to remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months

* Moody's - Norwegian banking sector's capital levels will remain strong

* Moody's -expect Norwegian banks' profits to stabilise during next 12-18 months, helped by margin improvements and lower loan loss provisions

* Moody's on Norway's banking system- Norwegian banking sector's will continue to maintain solid capitalisation buffers above their conservative regulatory targets.

* Moody's on Norway's banking- New banking resolution signals lower probability of government support in times of stress than currently assumed in ratings

* Moody's on Norway's banking system- New banking resolution framework could place negative pressure on banks' ratings Source text for : bit.ly/2faSS5d

