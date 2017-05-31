FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system due to weaker economy and government debt exposure
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system due to weaker economy and government debt exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) -

* Moody's maintains negative outlook on bahrain's banking system due to weaker economy and government debt exposure

* Moody's- Expects Bahrain's growth to slow on the back of low oil prices, stagnant hydrocarbon output and reduced government spending

* Moody's- Outlook for Bahrain's banking system over the next 12 to 18 months is negative, as it has been since 2015

* Moody's on Bahrain - Economic growth is forecast to decline to around 2.0% in 2017-18 from 3.1% in 2016

* Moody's - Growth in Bahrain's relatively diversified non-oil economy will also slow to 2.5% in 2017-18, from a strong 3.7% in 2016

* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end

* Moody's on Bahrain's banking system- Overall lending, which was flat in 2016, expected to expand by 3% in next 12 to 18 months, supported by infrastructure projects Source text for: bit.ly/2r9Zqoj

