March 14 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system

* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months

* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - net profitability will remain broadly stable, with the system's net income at 1.0%-1.2% of average assets