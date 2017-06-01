FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system
June 1, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) -

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability

* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Banks' funding, liquidity will remain stable in 2017-18

* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Expects banks' earnings to come under pressure over outlook period as low interest rates erode net interest margins

* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Bottom-line profitability of banks will likely remain stable due to the counterbalancing effect of lower provisions

* Moody's on Spanish banking system- Outlook reflects rating agency's expectation of continued reduction in problem loans and stable profitability in 2017-18 Source text : bit.ly/2rdKoOm

