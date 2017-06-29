BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q4 revenue $5.70 bln-$6.10 bln
* Micron Technology Inc - sees Q4 revenue $5.70 billion - $6.10 billion
June 29 Moody's :
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Slovenia's banking system as loan quality improves and economy grows
* Moody's says Slovenia banks' challenges include an anticipated moderate decline in profitability as loan-loss provisions rise from low levels
* Moody's - Outlook for Slovenia's banking system driven by improving asset quality, stable funding, liquidity position, robust real GDP growth
* Moody's says expects Slovenia's real GDP growth to accelerate to 3.3% in 2017, 3.1% in 2018 from 2.5% in 2016, driven by private consumption, investment
* Moody's on Slovenia's banking system - Outlook represents assessment of credit conditions that will affect creditworthiness of banks over next 12 to 18 months Source text for Eikon:
OTTAWA, June 29 Canada wants a single federal authority to assess the potential impact of oil pipelines and mines, officials said on Thursday, a move that could help quell protests that have blocked a series of major projects.