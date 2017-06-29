June 29 Moody's :

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Slovenia's banking system as loan quality improves and economy grows

* Moody's says Slovenia banks' challenges include an anticipated moderate decline in profitability as loan-loss provisions rise from low levels

* ‍Moody's - Outlook for Slovenia's banking system driven by improving asset quality, stable funding, liquidity position, robust real GDP growth

* Moody's says expects Slovenia's real GDP growth to accelerate to 3.3% in 2017, 3.1% in 2018 from 2.5% in 2016, driven by private consumption, investment

* Moody's on Slovenia's banking system - Outlook represents assessment of credit conditions that will affect creditworthiness of banks over next 12 to 18 months Source text for Eikon: