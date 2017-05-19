BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade

May 19 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade

* Moody's on Azerbaijan-Decision to initiate review for downgrade prompted by unexpected announcement of restructuring plan for International Bank of Azerbaijan

* Moody's says it expects the government will have to provide additional funding to raise IBA's tier 1 capital adequacy ratio

* Moody's says Azerbaijan's long-term local-currency bond and bank deposits country ceilings remain unchanged at Ba1