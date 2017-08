March 14 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Revises outlook on saudi arabia's banking system to stable from negative

* Moody's - despite low oil prices, the saudi economy will gradually recover, supported by government spending

* Moody's-Outlook reflects high risk-absorption buffers, easing funding pressures, as saudi banks' credit profiles expected to be broadly stable in next 12-18 mos Source text for Eikon: