April 6 (Reuters) -

* Moody's revises PREPA's outlook to negative from developing

* Moody's on PREPA-negative outlook considers the uncertainty and obstacles to executing on a complex restructuring plan

* Moody's on PREPA- change in outlook to negative considers uncertainty that persists regarding final terms of restructuring plan between PREPA and creditors

* Moody's on PREPA- outlook change reflects PREPA's worsening liquidity Source: [bit.ly/2nJghsU]