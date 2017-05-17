FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
May 17, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector

* Increasing household leverage and low wage growth, are increasing Australia's major banks' sensitivity to external shocks

* On Australian banks, expects profit growth to moderate, as well as the potential for rising credit costs and slower credit growth

* Australian budget in may includes number of initiatives that, if implemented, will place incremental pressure on banks' profit growth

* Major Australian banks well positioned to meet net stable funding ratio set by australian prudential regulation authority coming into effect on Jan 1 Source text : bit.ly/2pV8BoE

