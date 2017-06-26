China pumps cash into African floating LNG projects in strategic push
* Its shipyards to build floating plants for African projects
June 27 Moody's :
* $1 trillion of EMEA investment-grade companies' debt to mature in next four years
* on EMEA investment-grade companies' debt says structure of total debt maturing by industry beyond 2018 is very similar to last year Source bit.ly/2saYwd2
* Its shipyards to build floating plants for African projects
BENGALURU, June 27 Gold edged down on Tuesday on a firmer dollar ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which may give clues on the pace of possible interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,241.11 per ounce by 0046 GMT. It hit a near six-week low of $1,236.46 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery dropped 0.3 percent to $1,241.90 per ounce.