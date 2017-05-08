BRIEF-Moody's says annual U.S. state debt medians remain flat for fourth consecutive year

May 8 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody’s says total net tax supported debt (NTSD) for us state governments was essentially flat for 4th consecutive year, with a 0.8% increase to $517 billion

* Moody’s says minimal increase in NTSD reflects ongoing shift toward pay-go capital spending, continuing reluctance to take on new obligations

* Moody's says minimal change in NTSD to likely continue over next year due to modest revenue increases,higher interest rates & uncertainty over federal fiscal policy,medicaid funding