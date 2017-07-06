July 6 Moody's
* Moody's says Austria's key credit strength is its wealthy,
diversified and competitive economy
* Moody's says has revised up its GDP growth forecasts for
Austria to 2.5% in 2017 compared with 1.5% previously, and to
2.2% in 2018 from 1.3%
* Moody's says Austria's credit strengths include its very
wealthy and diversified economy, low private sector debt and
high debt affordability
* Moody's says Austria's credit challenges include low
potential growth, high government debt and contingent
liabilities from the banking sector
* Moody's says Austria economy "does not exhibit major
macroeconomic imbalances, and low private-sector debt provides a
buffer against shocks"
* Moody's - Despite elevated debt burden, Austria's debt
affordability-as measured by interest payments as percentage of
either GDP or government revenue-remains high
* Moody's - do not expect Austria's strong economic momentum
in 2017-18 to last, with economic growth likely to slow to
potential rate of around 1% in medium-term
* Moody's says upward pressure on Austria's issuer rating
could build up if economic growth outperforms Moody's
expectations in the medium-term
* Moody's says stable outlook on Austria's AA1 rating
reflects Moody's view that risks to the country's credit profile
are limited
* Moody's says downward pressure would result if Austria's
medium-term growth prospects weaken
