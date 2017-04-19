FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says B3 negative, lower corporate ratings list extends improving trend in March
April 19, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says B3 negative, lower corporate ratings list extends improving trend in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says B3 negative and lower corporate ratings list extends improving trend in march

* Moody's says oil and gas companies continue to represent largest share of negative and lower corporate ratings list, but improvement in sector is apparent

* Moody's -aircraft & aerospace cos replaced oil & gas atop Moody's industry heat map showing percent of spec-grade cos with CFRS of BA1, lower that end up on Moody's list

* Moody's -number of distressed retail and apparel companies on Moody's B3 negative and lower corporate ratings list increased along with debt maturities Source text for Eikon:

