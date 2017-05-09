FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government
May 9, 2017 / 2:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Moody's on Bank of Japan-

* Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government

* Structural factors weighing on net savings rates will constrain private sector's capacity to fund new government debt in future

* Share of its government bond market will continue to trend upward

* Abrupt shift to sales of its government bond holdings would expose government to risk of material but gradual weakening in debt affordability

* View is that the central bank will pare down its bond purchases very gradually Source text : bit.ly/2ptJRo5

