BRIEF-Moody's says Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government

May 8 (Reuters) - Moody's on Bank of Japan-

* Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government

* Structural factors weighing on net savings rates will constrain private sector's capacity to fund new government debt in future

* Share of its government bond market will continue to trend upward

* Abrupt shift to sales of its government bond holdings would expose government to risk of material but gradual weakening in debt affordability

* View is that the central bank will pare down its bond purchases very gradually Source text : bit.ly/2ptJRo5