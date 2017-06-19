June 19 Moody's :

* Moody's says Brexit's 'moderate' impact drives outlook to stable on UK life insurance sector

* ‍Moody's​ says expectation of moderate, manageable impact from brexit main driver of change in outlook on uk life insurance industry to stable from negative

* Moody's says low interest rates are not a key risk for uk life insurers; however, life industry's margins could be pressured by ongoing regulatory probes

* Moody's says stable outlook primarily reflects base scenario that brexit's impact on uk life insurers will be moderate over the next 12 to 18 months

* Moody's says solvency II capitalisation is comfortable for UK life insurers, who reported year-end 2016 solvency II ratios above 100% threshold

* ‍Moody's​ says don't expect the loss of 'passporting' to be a material issue for the UK life insurance industry Source text : (bit.ly/2rNYjHH)