5 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn
March 29, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn

* Moody's on China's economy - scope of Chinese authorities for mitigating such an impact through fiscal and monetary policy has become more limited

* Moody's on China's economy - broad monetary policy support may be less available than in the past

* Moody's on China's economy- household affordability has slightly strengthened, underpinned by the strong growth in household income

