BRIEF-Moody's says China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn

March 28 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn
* Moody's on China's economy - scope of Chinese authorities for mitigating such an impact through fiscal and monetary policy has become more limited
* Moody's on China's economy - broad monetary policy support may be less available than in the past
* Moody's on China's economy- household affordability has slightly strengthened, underpinned by the strong growth in household income
