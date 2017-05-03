Superlong JGBs edge slightly higher
TOKYO, May 15 Superlong Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Monday, taking their cue from firmer U.S. Treasury prices and softer equities, though market activity was thin overall.
May 3 Moody's Investors Service
* Moody's - conditions are ripe for more public-private-partnerships (ppp) in the us water and wastewater infrastructure sector
* Moody's - ppp procurement model being considered for several projects in development but only few water, wastewater ppp projects have reached financial close
* Moody's - increased regional co-operation could support execution of more water and wastewater infrastructure projects
* Moody's - new financing options like water infrastructure finance and innovation act (wifia) are expected to complement traditional funding sources
TOKYO, May 15 Superlong Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Monday, taking their cue from firmer U.S. Treasury prices and softer equities, though market activity was thin overall.
May 15 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Tsunakawa:
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April