BRIEF-Moody's says corporate credit quality in Peru will vary amidst backdrop of floods, Odebrecht scandal‍​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's - Corporate credit quality in Peru will vary amidst the backdrop of devastating floods and the Odebrecht scandal‍​

* Moody's says expects Peru's corporate credit quality will vary considerably by industry through 2018, given the economic slowdown‍​

* Moody's says unlike in 2016, credit quality will improve in 2017 for Peru's export-oriented companies in sectors such as mining and fishing

* Moody's - Drop in inflation after El Niño-related rise in food prices to support higher income levels and flow of credit to Peru's private sector Source text: (bit.ly/2wlADgw)