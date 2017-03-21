FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 4:07 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Moody's on Indian Banking:

* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise

* NBFCs in India to demonstrate broadly stable asset quality, but delinquencies to likely rise over next 1-2 quarter, as demonetization adversely affects collections across asset classes

* expects that NBFCs' funding profiles will broadly remain stable, given the reduction in systemic rates Source bit.ly/2nExXdM

