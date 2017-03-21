BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's

March 21 (Reuters) - Moody's on Indian Banking:

* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise

* NBFCs in India to demonstrate broadly stable asset quality, but delinquencies to likely rise over next 1-2 quarter, as demonetization adversely affects collections across asset classes

* expects that NBFCs' funding profiles will broadly remain stable, given the reduction in systemic rates Source bit.ly/2nExXdM