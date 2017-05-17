FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says emerging markets' ability to adapt to technology crucial as robotics use surges
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says emerging markets' ability to adapt to technology crucial as robotics use surges

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says emerging markets' ability to adapt to technology crucial as robotics use surges

* Moody's says accelerating adoption of robotics in manufacturing in some of worlds' more advanced economies could pose challenges to emerging market exporters

* Moody's says another impact of robotics is that it could offset labor market pressures in countries with aging populations

* Moody's says in countries where aging populations are reducing labor supply growth, robotics could support growth by lowering need for labor, increase productivity

* Moody's says while the adoption of robotics is currently concentrated in only a few countries, it will have implications beyond their borders

* Moody's says countries linked through trade, manufacturing supply chains to those where adoption of robotics is currently concentrated, will be impacted Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.