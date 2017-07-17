FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Europe moves closer to harmonisation of covered bond standards, a credit positive
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Business
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Europe moves closer to harmonisation of covered bond standards, a credit positive

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Europe moves closer to harmonisation of covered bond standards, a credit positive

* Moody's says single Pan-European legal framework for covered bonds, which the European Union (EU) is now closer to establishing, is credit positive‍​

* Moody's - Development of European Commission's legislation follows number of proposals from EU advisors on establishment of harmonised legal framework

* Moody's - Some aspects of covered bond harmonisation in Europe raise technical challenges that may result in adverse credit implications for covered bonds Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.