March 23 Moody's:
* Moody's: French election candidates' policy plans carry
mixed credit implications for rated sectors
* Moody's - Prevailing macroeconomic conditions to continue
to drive credit profiles of french banks and insurers
* Moody's says after the election, France's sovereign rating
will be driven by fiscal and economic policies
* Moody's says "impact of elections on France's structured
finance market will likely be limited, in the absence of a
victory for Marine Le Pen"
* Moody's - While very unlikely, any significant increase in
likelihood that France leaves EU would be "deeply credit
negative for all rated sectors in France"
