June 30 Moody's :
* Moody's says German savings banks face increased pressure
on profitability from low interest rates
* Moody's on German savings banks - Expects stronger
earnings pressure through 2018, further dip in banks' net
interest income at least for this year and next
* Moody's - Germany's savings banks likely to face
intensified pressure on profitability from low to negative
interest rates, rising interest rate risks next 12-18 months
* Moody's says German savings banks' high dependence on
interest income increases their vulnerability in a low-yield
environment
* Moody's on German savings banks - Potential shift in
monetary policy from 2019 on may exacerbate banks' profitability
pressures before providing stable environment
* Moody's says expects consolidation in German savings bank
sector to continue as weaker banks merge with stronger ones
