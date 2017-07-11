July 11 Moody's :
* Moody's says Greece's credit profile is improving, but
high public debt and uncertainties regarding effective
implementation of reforms remain constraints
* Moody's says Greece's credit metrics are on an improving
trend, with economic growth turning positive and the public
finances on more solid footing than in past
* Moody's says expects Greece's debt burden to stabilise
this year and start declining slowly from next year onwards,
reaching 176% of GDP in 2018
* Moody's says Greece's credit profile remains constrained
by high level of public debt, weak banking sector, uncertainties
regarding effective implementation of reforms
* Moody's-Believes Greek government will manage to attain
substantial primary surpluses this year and next, given measures
implemented under external support programme
* Moody's-Expects to see positive growth for Greece this
year, after 3 years of stagnation, cumulative loss in output of
more than 27% since onset of crisis
Source text for Eikon: