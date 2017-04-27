BRIEF-Moody's says higher prices, improved market environment drive outlook change to stable for European steel sector

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody's- higher prices, improved market environment drive outlook change to stable for European steel sector

* Moody's- recovering steel prices, improved industrial output expected in the EU are expected to boost producers' profits over the next 12 months

* Moody's on European steel sector- outlook reflects Moody's expectations for fundamental business conditions in industry over the next 12 to 18 months

* Moody's - outlook for European steel sector changed to stable from negative Source text: bit.ly/2qadQoE