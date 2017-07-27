FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Hong Kong banks face rising private sector debt and high property prices
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 3:29 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Hong Kong banks face rising private sector debt and high property prices

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) -

* Moody's- Hong Kong banks face rising private sector debt and high property prices; outlook negative

* Moody's on Hong Kong banks- modest productivity increases and prospect of higher interest rates will weigh on Hong Kong's medium term economic growth

* Moody's on Hong Kong banks says baseline scenario assumes subdued gdp growth of 2.5% in 2017 and 2.0% in 2018

* Moody's on Hong Kong banks says asset quality indicators should remain stable. Most rated banks' problem loan ratios remain very low by global standards

* Moody's on Hong Kong banks- profitability will remain stable as rising interest rates support lending income

* Moody's on Hong Kong banks says loan impairment charges will rise in 2018 as banks adopt IFRS 9 Source text : bit.ly/2h4NuB1

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.