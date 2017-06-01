FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says India would ease debt burden if its reforms are successful
June 1, 2017 / 3:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says India would ease debt burden if its reforms are successful

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) -

* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile

* Moody's- India is implementing number of wide-ranging reforms that if successful, would gradually ease the government's high debt burden

* Moody's on India- Short-term impact of GST reforms will be muted, but the long-term benefits will include higher productivity growth

* Moody's on India- FRBM framework offers an opportunity to anchor fiscal consolidation by setting a medium-term target for the country's debt burden

* Moody's on Indian banking sector- Government measures to address high NPAs and promulgation of insolvency and bankruptcy code 2016 are credit positive

* Moody's on India- Use of information collected from demonetization and financial inclusion could help broaden tax base by ushering in previously unbanked informal sector

* Moody's on India- Recent expenditure reforms, including direct benefits transfer, should improve expenditure efficiency

* Moody's on India- Aadhaar identification system can help reduce fiscal leakage Source text : bit.ly/2qI43CC Further company coverage: [ ]

