BRIEF-Moody's says Ireland's strong growth and fiscal track record underpin improving credit profile

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Ireland's strong growth and fiscal track record underpin improving credit profile, brexit and us corporate tax changes are key economic risks

* Moody's says Ireland's economy and public finances have been on a continuously improving trend, which will likely continue over the coming years

* Moody's - Ireland's banking sector is far less of a risk to government's balance sheet than in past and external balance has shifted into large and sustained surpluses

* Moody's says Ireland's positive outlook on the a3 government bond rating reflects these broad-based improvements

* Moody's says Ireland will likely draw some benefits in the form of stronger foreign direct investment as firms move operations away from the UK

* Moody's says overall, believe that the economic impact of brexit will be negative for Ireland