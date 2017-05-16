FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Ireland's strong growth and fiscal track record underpin improving credit profile
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Ireland's strong growth and fiscal track record underpin improving credit profile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Ireland's strong growth and fiscal track record underpin improving credit profile, brexit and us corporate tax changes are key economic risks

* Moody's says Ireland's economy and public finances have been on a continuously improving trend, which will likely continue over the coming years

* Moody's - Ireland's banking sector is far less of a risk to government's balance sheet than in past and external balance has shifted into large and sustained surpluses

* Moody's says Ireland's positive outlook on the a3 government bond rating reflects these broad-based improvements

* Moody's says Ireland will likely draw some benefits in the form of stronger foreign direct investment as firms move operations away from the UK

* Moody's says overall, believe that the economic impact of brexit will be negative for Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.