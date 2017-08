March 13 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Kansas Supreme Court's K-12 ruling positive for school districts, negative for State of Kansas

* Moody's says court ruling credit positive for Kansas school districts because ruling makes more likely that state will spend more on K-12 education

* Satisfying court's requirement likely to cost more than $3 billion state spends on public education, which is credit negative for Kansas State