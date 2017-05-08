FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Macron's policy platform credit positive for France
May 8, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Macron's policy platform credit positive for France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) -

* Moody's- Macron's policy platform credit positive for France; implementation risks remain

* Moody's- outcome of France's legislative elections in June will be crucial in determining whether the new president is able to achieve his policy plans

* Moody's - Macron's policy platform credit positive for France as it aims to enhance medium-term growth, while continuing gradual process of debt consolidation

* Moody's - France's general government debt is nearly 100% of GDP and is unlikely to decline materially before the end of this decade Source text: bit.ly/2pqdVRF

