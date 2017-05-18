FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or without federal policy changes
May 18, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or without federal policy changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or without federal policy changes

* Says Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, West Virginia especially exposed to potential funding shifts on Medicaid

* Says changes in federal Medicaid funding policy could cause additional expenditure growth, a significant funding burden for all U.S. states

* Says federal government may expand state flexibility to control Medicaid expenditures, a credit positive if not offset by other federal cost shifts

* Says eight states especially exposed to potential funding shifts on medicaid as they expanded Medicaid under ACA Source text for Eikon:

