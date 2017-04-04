BRIEF-Moody's says new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds

April 4 (Reuters) -

* Moody's - new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds

* Moody's - "effect of measures will be credit positive because they will curb growth in riskier mortgage loans against rising house prices"

* Moody's - expect Australian banks to raise interest rates on interest-only loans to reduce growth in this segment

* Moody's - "continue to expect upward pressure on house prices in Australia in an environment of low interest rates" Source text - bit.ly/2nVZG8A (Bengaluru Newsroom)