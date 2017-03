March 23 Moody's:

* Oman's Baa1 rating balances high wealth and government net asset position against challenges from high oil dependence

* expects Oman's 2017 fiscal deficit to narrow substantially to omr3.1 billion from an estimated omr5.0 billion in 2016

* stable outlook reflects anticipated resilience of Oman's rating over next 12-18 months; signals upward/downward pressures are balanced

* for 2016-2020, forecasts real GDP growth in Oman of around 2.1% per year on average Source bit.ly/2nUte4z