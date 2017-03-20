FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for US newspaper, magazine industry remains negative
March 20, 2017 / 7:52 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for US newspaper, magazine industry remains negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service :

* Outlook for US newspaper, magazine industry remains negative

* Expects that newspaper print ad revenue will decline by low-to-mid teen percentages through the first half of 2018

* US newspaper, magazine publisher outlook negative as ad revenue slide persists faster than publishers can cut costs, boost digital ad sales

* US newspaper industry will also keep reducing costs by low-to-mid single-digit percentages through mid-2018 to support weakening earnings Source text - bit.ly/2mIVfKE

