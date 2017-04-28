April 28 (Reuters) -

* Moody's changes the outlook on Vietnam's ratings to positive from stable, ratings affirmed

* Moody's on Vietnam - positive outlook based on expectations that strong foreign direct investment inflows will continue to diversify the economy

* Moody's on Vietnam - outlook based on expectations macroeconomic and external stability will be maintained

* Moody's - outlook on Vietnam based on expectation that strong growth, stable macroeconomic environment to help stabilize government debt around current levels

* Moody's on Vietnam - "in 2017 on average, we expect inflation to remain below the official target of 5% as administrative price pressures ease" Source text: bit.ly/2oCPML2