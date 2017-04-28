GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
April 28 (Reuters) -
* Moody's changes the outlook on Vietnam's ratings to positive from stable, ratings affirmed
* Moody's on Vietnam - positive outlook based on expectations that strong foreign direct investment inflows will continue to diversify the economy
* Moody's on Vietnam - outlook based on expectations macroeconomic and external stability will be maintained
* Moody's - outlook on Vietnam based on expectation that strong growth, stable macroeconomic environment to help stabilize government debt around current levels
* Moody's on Vietnam - "in 2017 on average, we expect inflation to remain below the official target of 5% as administrative price pressures ease" Source text: bit.ly/2oCPML2
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.