3 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity
May 12, 2017 / 2:55 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity

* Moody's on Papua New Guinea- Expect government's revenue performance to remain subdued because of persistent weak domestic demand and low commodity prices

* Moody's - Papua New Guinea's credit challenges also stem from weaknesses in governance, security, low incomes and poor infrastructure

* Moody's- Stable outlook balances weak near-term growth outlook against more robust prospects over the longer term

* Moody's on Papua New Guinea- Forecast real GDP growth of around 3% in coming years as economy adjusts to lower commodity prices than in H1 of decade Source text for Eikon:

