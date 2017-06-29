BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q4 revenue $5.70 bln-$6.10 bln
* Micron Technology Inc - sees Q4 revenue $5.70 billion - $6.10 billion
June 29 Moody's:
* Moody's says Paraguay's banking system outlook revised to stable on earnings, capital
* Moody's says expects that Paraguay banks will maintain or improve net interest margins further this year after an increase in 2016
* Moody's - returned outlook on Paraguay's banking system to stable from negative on expectations capital levels will remain high, profitability will be strong
* moody's on Paraguay's banks - Factors like stabilized commodity prices, moderate inflation, stable currency among others supporting operating environment for banks
* Moody's - Expects problem loans of Paraguay's banking system to remain high by historical standards following commodity price & exchange rate shocks of 2015 Source text for Eikon:
OTTAWA, June 29 Canada wants a single federal authority to assess the potential impact of oil pipelines and mines, officials said on Thursday, a move that could help quell protests that have blocked a series of major projects.