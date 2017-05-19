FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile; challenges include high government debt

* Moody's on Portugal- Rating with a stable outlook reflects credit strengths such as the country's economic recovery and its stronger labour market

* Moody's on Portugal- Debt-to-gdp ratio will gradually decline, a moderate nominal gdp growth, but will still remain around 125% of gdp in 2020

* Moody's on Portugal- General government deficit will deteriorate slightly in 2018 to 2.0% of gdp

* Moody's on Portugal- Expects economic recovery to continue, with an increase in GDP growth to 1.7% in 2017, before moderating to 1.4% in 2018

* Moody's on Portugal- In banking sector, susceptibility to event risks for the sovereign remains material

* Moody's on Portugal- High-level of non-performing loans, especially in the corporate sector, remains a significant legacy issue in the banking system Source text : bit.ly/2qxN5Ka

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.