5 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
March 20, 2017 / 6:32 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications

* Moody's on potential U.S. housing-finance reforms - reforms could also have broader implications for financial markets, affecting banks' capital and liquidity ratios

* Moody's on potential U.S. housing-finance reforms - proposals whose impact would seem straightforward at high level, could have unintended consequences in practice Source text (bit.ly/2n1d6hr) Further company coverage:

