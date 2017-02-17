Feb 17 Moody's Corp :
* Moody's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and
full year 2016; Sets outlook for full year 2017
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.15 to $5.30
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.23
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $942.1 million
* Q4 loss per share $2.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For MIS, Moody's expects 2017 revenue to increase in
mid-single-digit percent range
* For MA, Moody's expects 2017 revenue to increase in
mid-single-digit percent range
* Moody's expects full year 2017 revenue to increase in
mid-single-digit percent range
* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100
million for full year 2017
* Moody's expects share repurchases to be approximately $500
million for full year 2017
