3 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says recent Odebrecht scandal will have negative short-term implications for growth in number of Latin American countries
May 16, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says recent Odebrecht scandal will have negative short-term implications for growth in number of Latin American countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Odebrecht SA:

* Moody's: recent scandals highlight corruption as a sovereign credit challenge across latin america, and could prompt reform

* Moody's- if reforms lead to improving scores on corruption indicators & strengthening institutions, they would address a key sovereign credit challenge across latin america

* Moody's says "Moody's notes that most latin american sovereigns have relatively weak scores on global governance indicators related to corruption"

* Moody's -recent Odebrecht scandal will also have negative short-term implications for growth in number of Latin American countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

