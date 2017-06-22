June 22 Moody's:
* Moody's says rising raw material costs to erode UK
packaged food companies' profitability, credit quality into 2018
* Moody's says UK food suppliers will need to offset
inflation through change in pack sizes, product reformulation or
cost savings
* Moody's says rising raw material costs will have less
impact on the UK poultry business of Moy Park Holdings (Europe)
Limited and Boparan
* Moody's says UK packaged food companies' credit quality
could deteriorate on back of weaker profitability and
potentially lead to rating downgrades
* Moody's on UK packaged food cos - Rising inflation to hit
customers' disposable incomes, potentially curbing demand;
overall sales volumes may remain stable
Source text: (bit.ly/2sYF1EP)