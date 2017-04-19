FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says San Bernardino bankruptcy exit pains bondholders and spares pensions
April 19, 2017 / 7:03 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says San Bernardino bankruptcy exit pains bondholders and spares pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says San Bernardino bankruptcy exit pains bondholders and spares pensions

* Moody's, on San Bernardino bankruptcy, says city will continue to grapple with rising pension costs and public safety needs

* Moody's, on San Bernardino Bankruptcy, says large infrastructure and other capital needs remain, while market access is questionable

* While San Bernardino will exit bankruptcy with higher revenues, it will face challenges related to deferred maintenance, potential service shortfalls

