3 months ago
May 17, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says soaring airplane demand fuels positive outlook for global aerospace & defense sector into 2018

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says soaring airplane demand fuels positive outlook for global aerospace & defense sector into 2018

* Moody's says airliner deliveries will grow by around 7 percent in 2017 before accelerating to just over 10 percent growth in 2018

* Increased geopolitical tensions,growing cyber threats,need to replace aging equipment to fuel 3 pct - 5 pct rise in global defense spending over next 12-18 months

* Moody's says positive outlook on global aerospace and defense sector reflects expectation of operating profit growth of around 3 pct to 5 pct through 2018

* Moody's says U.S. defense spending to increase by just over 3 pct in 2017 to just over $598 billion and rise by a further 6 pct in 2018 based on Moody's assumptions

* Moody's says revised operating profit growth expectations for global aerospace & defense sector down due to protracted pressure on aerospace margins

* Moody's says expects large commercial airplane deliveries to increase 7 pct -9 pct through 2018 as airframers increase future production rates to meet demand Source text for Eikon:

