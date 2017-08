April 25 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Switzerland's strong economy and institutions, high borrower creditworthiness, to continue to mitigate credit risks to consumer securitisations

* Moody's - wider weaknesses for consumer deals in Switzerland include high level of household indebtedness, credit negative consumer deal characteristics

* Moody's says expects the performance of future securitisation deals whose collateral pools contain Swiss assets to be strong