FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 2:38 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017

* Moody's: loan growth for the banks will also likely pick up moderately from the subdued pace evident in 2016

* Moody's: Taiwanese banks will also see fee income boosted by continued wealth management, insurance sales, stronger syndicated loans, trade finance flows

* Moody's: expect loan demand to pick up to mid-single-digit growth in 2017, up from 2.9% in 2016, as the economic recovery in Taiwan becomes more entrenched Source text: bit.ly/2pyLHY7

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.