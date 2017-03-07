FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. apparel and footwear companies remain challenged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service:

* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic

* Moody's -U.S. Apparel, footwear industry operating profits poised to improve over next 12-18 months, but growth to be more sluggish than anticipated

* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies also continue to face higher costs for labor, as well as for inputs such as cotton

* Moody's says it now forecasts U.S. Apparel and footwear industry operating profit growth to come in at 3%-5% this year, rather than 5%-7%

* Moody's- conditions for U.S. Apparel, footwear companies will remain challenging in first 6 months of this year, will begin to improve in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

