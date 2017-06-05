FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. Broadcast TV industry outlook stable; better revenue mix offsets soft ad demand

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says u.s. Broadcast tv industry outlook stable; better revenue mix offsets soft ad demand

* Moody's, on u.s. Broadcast tv industry, says advertising demand to be suppressed over next 12-18 months, offsetting slight increase in core ad sales

* Moody's says u.s. Tv broadcasters will benefit from shift in revenue mix to recurring, high-growth, high-margin distribution, or "retransmission" fees

* Moody's says demand for political advertising will be strong in 2018 Source text for Eikon:

